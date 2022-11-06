IIT Madras Accepts 87 Students From Government Schools For The BS Program

Under the "Anaivarukkum IITM" initiative, the Indian Institute of Management, Madras (IITM) has accepted 87 students to its BS programme from government and corporation schools in Tamil Nadu.



The youngsters were chosen from more than 20 districts around the state, according to the officials. 39 women were chosen out of 87 applicants for the BS in Data Science and Applications. IIT-M first offered the four-year programme in 2021 in an effort to make high-quality education accessible to everyone.



Anbil Mahesh, Minister for School Education explained that 87 government school kids have been handed admission certificates for BS in Data Science and Application programme to study in IIT Chennai.

Mahesh also stated that Chief Minister M K Stalin had overseen the initiative's inception. The state government and IITM are working together to highlight prospective talent and offer job possibilities that will allow one to live a fulfilling life.

The students were admitted as part of IIT-"Anaivarukkum M's IITM" project. More than 190 children from more than 50 government and corporation schools in Chennai were chosen and given help as part of this initiative.