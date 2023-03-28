IPS Officer Allegedly Accused In Tamil Nadu For Removing Teeth of 10 Men

Balveer Singh, an assistant superintendent of police, was moved to the Chief Officer Vacancies Reserve on Monday with immediate effect, a day after the allegedly barbaric acts of custodial brutality in Ambasamudram rocked the state's conscience. Asra Garg, the South Zone's Inspector General of Police, has been given the order to set up further charges.

Almost ten people's teeth were allegedly pulled out and two people's testicles were allegedly crushed while the ASP was being held by police. Several males who were brought to the Ambasamudram, Kallidaikurichi, and Vikramasingapuram police stations for inquiries made the claims against Singh.

Tirunelveli Collector K P Karthikeyan has asked Sub-Divisional Magistrate-cum-Sub Collector Cheranmahadevi Mohammad Shabbir Alam to look into the claims at the police department's advice. Alam has also issued summonses to the people who were tortured at the Kallidaikurichi police station as well as the officers who were there at the time. Also, he has requested that the staff give station CCTV video, papers, and a copy of the FIR filed against the victims.