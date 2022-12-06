Madras High Court Banned Mobile Phones In The Temples Of Tamil Nadu

It is planned to outlaw using cell phones inside of temple buildings throughout Tamil Nadu. The Madras High Court reportedly requested the limitation from the state government in order to "preserve the cleanliness and purity" of temples.



The State Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Department received the order from the High Court panel consisting of Justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad. The court mandated that phone deposit lockers be put at temples to lessen inconvenience. To ensure that this instruction is implemented, security personnel will also be deployed.

In connection with a public interest litigation, this hearing was held (PIL). M. Seetharaman, the petitioner, asked the authorities to take the necessary action to limit smartphone ownership and use inside the grounds of the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur, Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.

Seetharaman claimed that everyone who visits the temple does so with a phone and is free to record video or take photos inside the temple's premises. According to Seetharaman, taking pictures of idols is not only against the Agama Rules but also jeopardises the safety of the temple and its property.

The petitioner also expressed concern about the usage of pictures of female devotees who were secretly captured without their consent. Furthermore, temple officials have informed the court that the necessary steps have been taken to forbid cell phone use. The authorities also claimed that they have chosen self-help organisations to control cell phone usage and have set up security stations for members of the public to turn in their cell phones.