Mallikarjun Kharge arrives
Hyderabad: AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge arrives in Hyderabad. He landed at Begumpet Airport on a special flight.

He will be releasing Congress party Manifesto today.

Later during evening he will be addressing public meeting in Quthbullapur. The manifesto will be released at 12.30 PM instead of 11 AM, which was planned earlier.

