Man From Tamil Nadu Got Shocked To See His Bike Stuck In Laid Concrete

A man from Tamil Nadu was taken aback when he discovered his motorcycle's wheels imbedded in recently poured concrete in Vellore. The event happened at Kaliamman Koil Street, close to Gandhi Road, where Vellore City Municipal Corporation was building a road as part of the Smart Cities Mission.

The car was owned by S Murugan, who had parked it in his normal place in front of a store. He had not been told about the road construction or requested to transfer the bike by the employees.





He explained that even though they had arrived at the location after 11 p.m., they didn't let them know. He was amazed when he arrived to see the bike in the morning.

Later, after inspecting the road as Vellore Corporation Commissioner Ashok Kumar, the vehicle was taken out of the way and repairs were made. Uncertainty exists on whether the contractor has been subject to any punishment.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that such incident was witnessed. A week before, a car became stranded in Madhya Pradesh due to a speed breaker that was improperly built. SUV Kia Seltos immobilised on the speed limiter. For several hours, the owner claimed, he campaigned for the man's release, but in vain. He was finally left with no choice but to tow it.