Man In Madurai Gets 20 Years For Sexually Assaulting Five Girls

A 73-year-old man was found guilty and given a 20-year prison term by the Special Court for POCSO Act proceedings in Madurai on Wednesday for sexually assaulting five young girls in 2018. Sessions The order was issued by Judge S Kirubakaran Mathuram against G Devapitchai, who was in charge of a children's home in Usilampatti. The victims, who ranged in age from 12 to 16, were residents of the facility.



As per the prosecution, Devapitchai was accused of sexually assaulting a number of detainees at the shelter. But in 2018, when the problem was discovered, the Usilampatti all-women police station staff made a booking for him. In accordance with sections 5(m), 5(o) read with section 6 and sections 7 read with section 8 (four counts) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the special judge declared him guilty on Wednesday. As a result, he fined him Rs 40,000 in total and sentenced him to 20 years of hard labour, reported The New Indian Express

Meanwhile, the judge also ordered the government to give one victim Rs. 5 lakh in compensation, and the other four victims each received Rs. 25,000. In order for the victim girls to obtain the compensation after reaching the age of majority, he directed that the compensation cash be invested in the Madurai district legal assistance in their names.