Man In Tamil Nadu Arrested For Killing His Daughter

Tamil Nadu's Jaihindpuram police detained a tailor who had been missing for more than a fortnight and was accused of killing his daughter. In Solaialagupuram, the accused Kalimuthu and his wife Priyadarshini resided. Priyadharshini worked at an East Gate utensil store while Kalimuthu worked in a neighbourhood tailor shop. Thanshika, the couple's eight-year-old daughter, was born.



On September 3, Thanshika was taken away from the residence by Kalimuthu. He informed Priyadarshini that the daughter was staying with his sister when she enquired about the youngster.

On September 23, Jaihindpuram police were notified by nearby residents of a bad stink coming from Kalimuthu's home. While interrogation about the smell, the police discovered that that the youngster had been murdered and her body had been placed inside a large bucket kept in the loft.

Kalimuthu fled the scene. According to the investigation, the guy and his wife had been fighting frequently and he accused her of being unfaithful. He was taken into custody by police in Palanganatham on Wednesday. He admitted to the police that he frequently argued with the girl's mother in front of the youngster.

He was advised by the girl that they might both take their own lives. He then put the girl's body in a bucket after strangling her. He then proceeded to the railroad track but changed his mind about taking his own life.