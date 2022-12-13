Man In Tamil Nadu Kills His Family Members And Later Committed Suicide

Chennai: According to police, a man allegedly killed his wife, four children, including two teenage daughters, and then committed himself at his home in the Chengam taluk of the district. However, a second girl, who is around 9 years old, was just rushed to the local government hospital with cut wounds.

The 45-year-old man was a farm worker from the village of Oranthavadi, which is close to Chengam in the district and his name was Palanisamy. Although the precise reason of the occurrence is unknown, authorities said it was discovered when the suspicious neighbours alerted them today.

The 37-year-old wife, 3 girls, and 1 son were discovered dead, and Palanisamy was discovered hanging from the roof by the police. According to a senior police official, another girl, around 9 years old, was taken urgently to the hospital. A case has been reported, and more research is being done.