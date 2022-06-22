Martial Art Expert From Tamil Nadu Dies Just Minutes After Performance

Giridharan, a 29-year-old Kalari Payattu instructor from Tamil Nadu, died just minutes after performing and teaching the subtleties of the martial arts during a YouTube interview.

On Sunday, he showed off his martial arts talents to a crew filming a video for the YouTube channel. Giridharan performed each move and discussed its subtleties as the film was being shot. He was executing a specific action when he slumped over and began vomiting after about an hour. Nearly a dozen students from the centre who happened to be nearby went to his aid, asking about his health and offering him some water.

Soon, Giridharan fainted on the ground minutes later and was immediately taken to a local hospital. He was confirmed dead when he was brought to the hospital.

The incident was reported to the police, and Giridharan's body was delivered to his family following an autopsy. Giridharan was claimed to have been practising nonstop for the YouTube interview while the police officials are awaiting for a complete autopsy report.

The channel associate, on the other hand, stated that the interview lasted barely five minutes because he was uncomfortable and requested that the rest of the filming be postponed after demonstrating his art.

For the past six years, he has owned and maintained Kalariyil Kshatriya, a martial arts school in Chennai's Valasaravakkam. Further, an investigation into his death is still underway.