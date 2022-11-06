  • Menu
MBBS Student In Tamil Nadu Found Hanging In Hostel Room

  • A second-year MBBS student at Dharmapuri Government Medical College hanged himself in his dorm room
  • He was discovered hanging from the ceiling, and hostel staff and the Dharmapuri town police were notified.

According to police data, on Saturday night, a second-year MBBS student at Dharmapuri Government Medical College hanged himself in his dorm room. He was identified by the police as K Elamparithi, 21, of Muthunaickenpatti in the Omalur taluk of the Salem district, the son of M Kannan and K Premalatha.

He was discovered hanging from the ceiling, and hostel staff and the Dharmapuri town police were notified. Police opened an investigation and transferred the body for a postmortem to the government hospital.

According to police inspector A Nawaz, Elamparithi left a suicide note behind. He was resuming his second year of study after failing a number of classes.

