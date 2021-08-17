Medical Students Resume In Coimbatore But Two Doctors Get Infected With Virus

After a four-month suspension, medical colleges across the state resumed for the offline mode classes on Monday. On the first day, around half of the 300 MBBS students enrolled at Coimbatore Medical College (CMC).



Officials said that all students must be vaccinated and present a certificate and RT-PCR test data when they arrive at the college.

Some students have given their samples at the hospital's outpatient unit and returned to the dormitory, according to the officials.

Two MBBS students from KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College in Tiruchy tested positive for Covid. On Friday, kids were subjected to RT-PCR tests, according to reports.

One of the pupils was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) and the other was taken home by parents, according to college vice-principal A Arshiya Begum. Students who came into contact with these two were put in a special group. On Monday, paramedical students were given RT-PCR testing.

Dr V Dhanalakshmi, vice-principal of Madurai Medical College, said that medical students of all years, both undergraduate and postgraduate medical programmes, have returned to classrooms after nearly four months away.

Dhanalakshmi further continued that maintaining physical separation, the students were divided into batches according to the State government's standard operating procedures (SOPs), with some attending theory lessons and others assigned clinical sessions.

On Monday, a report refers that students from major medical colleges in Chennai, such as Stanley General Hospital, Omandurar General Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, and Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, were greeted by their deans for offline classes. During the inaugural event, the students were briefed on their courses by the doctors, who wore masks and kept a safe distance from them.