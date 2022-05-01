Mega-Events Are Assisted By 108 Mobile Teams In Tiruchy To Hold Covid-19 Vaccine Push

On Saturday, the municipal corporation, Tiruchy, Tamil Nadu held a massive Covid-19 vaccination push in 180 locations throughout the city. The Corporation, unlike prior camps, sent more mobile teams to connect over to more residents. The city council authorised 108 mobile teams for the drive, according to officials. The drive began at 9 a.m. and lasted until 5 p.m.



According to a senior Corporation official, they told our workers to concentrate on 180 areas this week. Camps were built up in 72 of these areas, with the rest handled by mobile troops. They have chosen to assign more mobile teams because we've discovered that only a small number of people are attending the camps set up at schools, primary health centres, and other sites.

The health crew was seen travelling with vaccine kits in high-traffic locations such as marketplaces and bus stops. Residents were appreciative of the Corporation's efforts. Residents are no longer afraid about the virus because there has been no increase in instances. People are therefore unlikely to attend a camp put up at a school or other public location. As a result, this method could assist the Corporation in increasing immunisation coverage by allocating more mobile teams. M Annamalai, a senior citizen, expressed his thoughts that this will be beneficial to senior folks as well.

Officials stated that their Covid-19 team attempted to contact those who were avoiding the vaccine. Their team will contact those who are avoiding the second dose to address their concerns. Their teams are working hard to ensure that the maximum number of individuals are vaccinated, and they are sharing information about nearby vaccination sites and mobile teams in all locations.