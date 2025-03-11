MK Stalin Criticized Over Opposition to Hindi Imposition and NEP

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is facing an unprecedented wave of trolling on social media due to his strong opposition to the three-language policy in the National Education Policy (NEP).

This criticism has escalated following the release of a parody video shared by BJP's K Annamalai, which mocks Stalin and his family for their stand on the issue. The video humorously contrasts the public stance of the DMK leaders on the policy with the private education choices made for their children.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, uses a popular Tamil song to sarcastically highlight alleged hypocrisy.

Stalin, who has long been opposed to the imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu, has been vocal about the NEP, calling it a backdoor attempt to impose Hindi and accusing the BJP-led Union government of "Hindi colonialism."

He has also asserted that Tamil Nadu has already achieved the goals the NEP seeks to address by 2030, emphasizing that the state will not succumb to pressures from Delhi. Stalin's remarks have sparked a political storm, with the BJP and the DMK exchanging sharp criticisms over the issue.