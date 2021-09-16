MK Stalin Requests Not To End The Lives Of The NEET Aspirants For The Sake Of Their Exam

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, made an emotional appeal to students who are worried about taking the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical programmes. His plea came after news of a third suicide in a week linked to the contentious exam.

He recently asked students not to take any drastic steps just after another news of as NEET aspirant took place. The news wa about a17-year-old girl died purportedly by suicide in Tamil Nadu today, the third such incident in less than a week. The daughter of the daily wager, who had taken the NEET 2021 exam, was nervous about passing it. In Class 12, she achieved a score of 84.9 percent.

Her death came just hours ahead the exam set for the next day, after that of a 17-year-old boy earlier and a 19-year-old on Sunday. In the last five years, 15 medical students in the state have committed suicide.

In his plea, Chief Minister Stalin advised scared children to contact mental health professionals by dialling 104. He requested that and pleaded with the folks not to put an end to the lives of the students. For people, nothing is impossible. With that assurance, study. Parents should also instil self-confidence in their children rather than stressing them out.

He went on to say that NEET closes off the small window of opportunity that has opened up for pupils. The Union government is a ruthless bunch. It is not a descent.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu enacted a new bill on Monday that prohibits medical school admissions based on NEET scores. It would, however, not take effect unless President Ram Nath Kovind signed it, as it is a challenge to a Central legislation.