More Than 100 Tamil Nadu Scientists Are Included Among The World's Top 2 Per Cent Of Scientists

Over 100 Tamil Nadu researchers and faculty members, which include Anna University vice-chancellor R Velraj, have been named to Stanford University's list of the leading 2% of scientists in the globe. In 2020, a group from Stanford University and Elsevier BV published an improved list of the top 2% of scientists, which included references. India was represented by 2,042 scientists out of 1,86,177 on the list. Over a hundred of them were Tamil Nadu residents.



The highest-ranking researcher was Dr V Mohan of the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, having received an average ranking of 8,741. The Indian Institute of Technology Madras had 47 faculty personnel on the listing. The list includes scientists who work in fields like chemistry, nanoscience, mechanical engineering, material science, bioinformatics, automation, energy, geology, and environmental engineering.

Professor Sarit K Das of IIT Madras was the country's top mechanical engineering researcher. The research references were used to compile the list. The top ranking indicates that his work has been acknowledged by some of the world's best researchers. He worked on a variety of projects, involving fuel cells, biological engineering, and nanoparticle-mediated medication delivery in cancer cells. Currently, he is focusing on the development of human organs on chips, reported The Times Of India. However, three professors from Anna University are on the listing, together with Vice-Chancellor R Velraj.

Meanwhile, a further list centered on single implication (2020) was indeed produced by Stanford University, which included 13 academics from Anna University. Professor L Elango of the geology department was voted first in hydrogeology. He attributed the high rating to the diligent work of his PhD candidates.