In many parts of the city, including small lanes like Palayam Bazaar Road, drainage systems have been re-laid in recent months, resulting in enhanced storm water management and the installation of tiled pedestrian walkways. However, due to rampant encroachment, the pedestrian walkways haven't made things any easier for the public.



Shopkeepers use the large pedestrian space created by the smart drainage system (which includes separate channels for cables and sewage) to display their wares, display boards, and other items. A two-wheeler workshop can be found on the pedestrian way in places like Puthur High Road, using it as a repair yard.

On Puthur High Road, Old Madurai Road, West Boulevard (WB) Road, and other parts of the city, merchants and tea booths have encroached.

Residents urge that the Corporation issue a warning to traders against placing boards or other materials on pedestrian pathways. The local body's work on Puthur High Road, EVR Road, WB Road, and other places to improve drainage and pedestrian walkways are commendable.

Apart from putting in place stronger pedestrian infrastructure, the Corporation must also guarantee that shopkeepers do not intrude on them. Puthur resident Vinoth Kumar remarked that i t needs to issue a firm warning to tea vendors and merchants not to place any items on pedestrian routes.

Meanwhile, street sellers claim that inspectors conducting encroachment clearing efforts frequently overlook severe store breaches.

A seller outside the Chathiram bus station, agreed that many businesses place their items on pedestrian walkways, yet when officials perform encroachment clearance drives, the major merchants who totally block the paths are frequently ignored. Instead of focusing on significant offenders , they would focus on us Shakthivel .

The Corporation has built roofed pedestrian walkways near Amma Mandapam and Raja Gopuram in Srirangam. However, the paths are not helpful for the public, as they are in other places, with traders blocking the paths.

YS Andal, a pilgrim who visited Srirangam on Thursday, said that to prevent such encroachments, the Corporation should conduct regular inspections. Such pedestrian walkways would otherwise be a waste of public funds. Officials should consider revoking traders' licences if they do the same offence again.