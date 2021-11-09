People In Pudukkottai Continued To Navigate Through The Lake To Bury The Deceased 40 Years Later

Nagaraj's family was enveloped in mourning on November 6, when he died of an illness. The three-kilometer trek to the crematorium was nothing devoid of a hard voyage for everyone concerned, thanks to the lake enoute, which was full from the latest rains, adding to his family's difficulties. Throughout the last 40 years, people of Eluvichampatti in Kudimiyanmalai panchayat in Annavasal block have been haunted by this. In effort to access the crematorium, the people must carry their deceased across neck-deep water. They claim to have addressed a number of lawmakers and bureaucrats over the years with no success.



Two villages have complained about the problem, claiming that they have no alternative way to get to the crematorium. Around 300 families live in the two communities. Durai mentioned that he had complained to the panchayat president multiple times, but that a bridge across the lake would solve the problem. On Monday, the Illupur tahsildar conducted a visitation to the village after submitting a plea to the Collector.

Tahsildar stated that trail has been used by these villagers for greater than 40 years. The issue is that all alternative routes to the crematorium are patta lands. There are four patta lands, none of which are government-owned. The people want us to construct a road across the lake, which is impossible. They were exploring for alternative routes and will find a solution to their difficulty.