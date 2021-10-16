Praise pours in for Tamil Nadu foresters after heart-warming picture

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Forest Department officials are garnering praise from netizens after a senior forest officer tweeted a photo of an elephant calf hugging a forest official who rescued it.





Love has no language. A baby elephant hugging a forest officer. The team rescued this calf & reunited with mother. pic.twitter.com/BM66tGrhFA — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 14, 2021





A few days before, a group of forest officials had rescued an elephant calf that was injured and then reunited it with its mother. The photo of the elephant calf hugging the forest officer who rescued it was tweeted by Indian Forest Service officer, Parveen Kaswan with the caption: "Love has no language. A baby elephant hugging a forest officer. The team rescued this calf and reunited it with its mother."

Her tweet went viral on the microblogging site with more than 11,000 likes. A Twitter user commented: "This picture is so powerful, it has the potential to be the conservation picture of the year!".

Another wrote: "This leaves me speechless with eyes glistened with tears", while a further Twitter user said: "Wow, so adorable!!. Awesome, Invaluable, precious moment indeed".

Senior IFoS officer Sudha Raman had tweeted a video of the same baby elephant being rescued and reunited with its mother. "This little calf happily walks to get reunited with its mother guarded with Z+ security of the Tamil Nadu foresters team," she posted.





Earlier the calf was found alone & injured. TN forest team rescued, treated and escorts the little one to join with the mother. #Hope #Happiness pic.twitter.com/7vFxRr03IP — Sudha Ramen 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) October 6, 2021



