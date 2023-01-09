Private Contractor In Tamil Nadu Committed Suicide After Civic Body Delays Payment

According to reports, a private contractor committed himself on Friday as a result of the municipality of Tiruchendur delaying the payment for his services. According to sources, the deceased S Ravikumar (43), who worked as a plumber for the Tiruchendur municipality, borrowed money to finish the project and pay his employees.

However, as per thesources, the municipality withheld the payment due to reasons that were known only to the officials. Although, he was under pressure from the lenders. Ravikumar had been despondent for a few days due to the municipality delaying payment for the project; on Friday, he committed suicide at his home. Police in Tiruchendur have opened a complaint and are looking into it.

Meanwhile, this is not the first case of suicide. The numbers has risen as another instance came into limelight. LIC Bihar Sasaram's Senior Manager LIC's senior manager committed himself. Sujit Kumar Pandey, a senior manager employed at the neighborhood LIC branch, is claimed to have hanged himself on Sunday at a home near the Sasaram Nagar police station in the Rohtas district. On Monday, the police released this information. The news of the suicide of the LIC manager has generated a lot of buzz. His coworkers informed him of the incident when Sujeet Kumar visited him on Sunday. He went to his room after breakfast the next morning, shut the door, and hung a rope from a fan to end his life.