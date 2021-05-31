Private Hospital In Madurai Charged A Whopping Amount Of 1 Lakhs For Two Days Hospitalization

On May 12, the 49-year-old patient was admitted to a private hospital, requiring him to pay a whopping amount of 1 lakhs for two days of hospitalization.

He was admitted on May 12, and released on May 14 from the private hospital in the city, Chinnachokkikulam in Madurai West City in Tamil Nadu State, apparently charging him the hospitalization costs at Rs 1,00.356.

The patient tested positive and, as per CT reports, had lung involvement. She was admitted to the hospital for two days and provided oxygen support, as stated in the bill. Since the hospital authorities claimed that they didn't have any supply of the antiviral medicine Remdesivir, which was used to treat Covid at the time, they urged the patients' families to buy it from outside.

While explaining the accusations that were based on the hospitals they said that they volunteered to discharge the patient because they couldn't find the drug elsewhere in the state. The patient's kin was furious with the hospital authorities as they had failed to deliver her medications. According to the sources, after a fortnight, the hospital bill was released where the hospital claimed not charging exorbitant fees and had adequate records for all the treatments and treatments given to her during her treatment.



The hospital went on to say that the reference to sex as male was a typographical error. The patient's name is Kala, according to our admittance records. The family members requested the bill in the name of Mrs. Kanimatchi, claiming her name was Kanimatchi alias Kala, at the time of discharge.

Other family members of Covid patients who were treated at the same hospital claimed that the hospital administration required a Rs 2 lakh deposit for admittance.

Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan responded to the tweet by saying that he has asked collector S Aneesh Sekhar to check into the matter right away.

According to the report, an investigation is underway, and necessary action will be taken as a result of the probe.



On Sunday morning, the hospital authorities were also summoned for the investigation.

On Monday, a meeting with the representatives of the private hospital would be taking place in addition to the payment of Covid treatment charges.

The public can contact the district administration with complaints by contacting 0452-2530104, 0452-2530106, 0452-2530107, or 9597176061 on the same matter.