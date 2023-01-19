Residents Shocked After Watching CCTV Footage Capturing Leopard Hunting Cat In Tamil Nadu's Valparai

After discovering a CCTV footage of a leopard roaming through the streets on Monday after murdering a cat, the residents of a cooperative colony in Valparai town became alarmed.



No incidences of leopards entering the residential area were reported last year, according to sources at the forest department. But in the early hours of Monday, a leopard entered a neighbourhood close to the Nadumalai forest and killed a cat. This incident was caught on a house's CCTV camera and went viral on social media.

A tenant found his cat was missing when he returned to the rental after the Pongal holidays. He later learned that the leopard seen on the CCTV tape murdered his cat. The forest officials, however, said that they have been pleading with residents to confine their livestock and pets inside the shed in order to stop the large cat from murdering them.

In order to prevent a leopard-human confrontation, Valparai Forest Range Officer G Venkatesh claimed that they have been closely monitoring the animal and have assigned four forest employees to night shifts. He said that neither cattle or pets had been murdered by the same animal, and that only one cat had been killed thus far.