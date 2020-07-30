Sarath Kumar gets fraud calls, alerts Chennai top cop
Politician and cine hero, R Sarath Kumar, who is a known face in Tamil and Telugu film industries was a victim of fraud calls inviting him to meet fellow politicians for various activities.
Similarly, political leaders in Tamil Nadu also received calls by an impersonator inviting them on behalf of the film star which rattled him, leading him to complain to the cybercrime department for necessary action.
The Chennai police commissioner, Mahesh Kumar Agarwal has warned these tricksters to stay away from such activities and has launched investigations.
