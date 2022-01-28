Schools And Colleges In Tamil Nadu Will Be Resumed From February

The state administration said today that schools and institutions in Tamil Nadu, which were closed owing to worries over coronavirus outbreaks, will resume on February 1. The curfew imposed for the night from 10 pm to 5 pm has been abolished as of tomorrow.According to officials, there will not be a complete lockdown this Sunday, January 30 because it is being phased out.



After a wave of infection, the government ordered schools to close while allowing higher secondary pupils to attend lessons till Pongal, mid-January. Later, all higher secondary schools were advised to close until the end of the month.

The decisions were made at a meeting presided over by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who was joined by Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, and other officials. Chief Minister Chief Minister M K Stalin has authorised some relaxations in the state, which will be in effect from February 1 to 15, in consideration of students' futures, people's livelihoods, jobs, and the economy.

Schools for children in classes I through XII will begin on February 1. The rest of the institutes, universities, and training centres, with the exception of colleges that function as Covid care centres, can begin activities on February 1.

The new guidelines issued by the government to combat the transmission included the number of guests allowed at weddings is limited to 100, while funerals are limited to 50.

All the places of worship will be permitted to continue open to each and every day. Restaurants, salons, theatres, gyms, and yoga centres will continue to be subject to 50% occupancy restrictions. Government or private entities will not be able to hold cultural or community events or exhibitions, according to the rules. Only needed activities will be permitted for those who remain in confinement zones.