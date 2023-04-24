Special Licence For Supplying Liquor On Special Occasions Is Introduced By Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government amended the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) Rules, 1981 to make it easier for people to possess and serve alcohol on both commercial properties like wedding halls, banquet halls and sports stadiums as well as non-commercial properties like homes hosting parties, celebrations and other events.



The purpose of the special licence is to make it easier to serve alcohol to visitors, attendees, and participants at public events at a location decided upon by the licensee and the licensor. So far, only clubs and five-star hotels have received licence. The Home, Prohibition and Excise Department published a notice regarding the special licence last month.



"F.L.12 special licence for possession of liquor and serving to the guests, visitors and participants in the international/national summits and events/conferences/celebrations/festivals, etc." is the new addition to the entry, "Licences for liquor used for consumption," in the rules, reported The Hindu

According to official sources, only star hotels and nightclubs have received permits thus far; there is no mechanism for the issuance of licences for events. This unique licence was intended to close the gap. With the consent of the Collector and upon payment of licence fees, the Deputy Commissioner/Assistant Commissioner (Excise) would issue an F.L.12 special licence that would be valid for one or more days.

The licensee is required to get a "no objection certificate" from the Superintendent of Police for events held in the districts and from the Police Commissioner for events held inside the Corporation limits. The licensee is required to buy supplies from the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) Limited wholesale depot closest to the venue of the events or from any other source that the Deputy Commissioner/Assistant Commissioner (Excise) may authorise.

Furthernore, it is made clear that every special licence application must be submitted online seven working days before to the event. Under the terms of the F.L.12 special licence, alcohol may be distributed in pegs or bottles for consumption. For the issuance of a special licence for a business location, there is an annual registration cost as well as a daily fee.