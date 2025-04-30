Stalin confident of retaining power

Live
Chennai: On the concluding day of the Tamil Nadu Assembly session, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed confidence that the DMK would return to power for a seventh term. Wrapping up the debate in the House, Stalin highlighted his government’s achievements over the past four years, declaring that the state is entering a “golden period” under the
Dravidian model of governance. CM Stalin credited the government’s performance to dedicated and consistent efforts, noting that Tamil Nadu has recorded a 9.6 per cent economic growth rate, according to Union Government statistics. Reflecting on the legacy of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, CM Stalin said that had his father been alive, he would have described the current tenure as one of the notable achievements.
He added that his administration continues to be guided by Karunanidhi’s vision and ideals. The session also saw members of alliance parties raise pressing concerns. Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) leader and MLA T. Velmurugan highlighted environmental issues related to mining operations by the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) in Neyveli.