Tamil film industry has no unity, says Tamil Nadu Minister

The Minister for Information and Publicity, Kadambur Raju has been in the news regularly eversince the pandemic broke out and impacted the film industry completely.

He has been known to speak his mind and at the same time, been considerate to the small screen production units by allowing them to shoot their episodes.

In a media interaction reported in the Tamil media, Raju was blunt as he declared that it is difficult to speak to the Tamil film industry representatives. This is because one section of the people, be they actors or producers keep opposing the other, even knocking at the doors of the High Court. 'Let them put up an united front, then we can discuss their issues' declared Raju.