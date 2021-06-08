Tamil Nadu Allocated 25 Crores From Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund To Purchase Amphoteric B

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has directed that Rs 25 crore be allocated to purchase Amphotericin B and other life-saving drugs for the treatment of black fungus.



The amount will be set aside from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) in Tamil Nadu for purchasing Amphotericin B and other medicines to treat black fungus sufferers in the state. The announcement comes after the State government declared the black fungus a notified disease on Monday.

As of Sunday, June 6, the number of people infected with the deadly disease of black fungus in the state was 921, as per Medical Minister M Subramanian.

Stalin wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan last week that the emergence of black fungus, among patients and a sufficient supply of liposomal Amphotericin B, which is being allotted by the Central government, is becoming increasingly critical issues that require immediate intervention.

In its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has already appealed to the general public to donate to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. Various individuals, industrialists, and corporations have already pledged their support. The workers of various public transport corporations have contributed their one-day salary to the Chief Minister Public Relief Fund. A total of 1.20 lakh employees from various transportation companies have contributed Rs 14.46 crore. Until June 7, the state government had received Rs 280.20 crore in funds.

According to the release, the State government has allocated Rs 50 crore towards the purchase of Remdesivir medicines to treat COVID-19 affected patients, another Rs 50 crore to buy RT-PCR kits, and Rs 41.40 crore to procure oxygen cylinders through the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) from Singapore and other overseas destinations.