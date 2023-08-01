Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Seeks Approval For Humanitarian Aid In Manipur Amidst Ongoing Unrest

Chief Minister MK Stalin has communicated with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, seeking his government's approval for Tamil Nadu's proposed humanitarian assistance to those residing in relief camps in the violence-affected northeastern state.

In a letter dated July 31, Stalin informed the Manipur Chief Minister that he has been made aware of the dire situation in the northeastern state, where more than 50,000 people are currently sheltered in relief camps due to the ongoing unrest.

Recognizing the urgent need for essential supplies for the affected population, Stalin expressed Tamil Nadu's readiness to provide support to Manipur. The assistance includes vital relief materials such as tarpaulin sheets, bed-sheets, mosquito nets, essential medicines, sanitary napkins, and milk powder, with an estimated value of around Rs 10 crore.

The aid provided will prove highly beneficial to the individuals residing in the camps, and if necessary, they can be airlifted for assistance, stated the Chief Minister.

He kindly urged the Manipur government to grant approval for this humanitarian aid. Furthermore, he requested information about the subsequent steps to be taken so that his officials can collaborate with theirs and promptly dispatch the relief materials.

Earlier, Stalin had extended an offer to provide training facilities for Manipur sportspersons in Tamil Nadu, in response to the ethnic violence in the region. Since May 3, violent ethnic confrontations began in Manipur following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' held in the hill districts to oppose the Meitei community's request for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Tragically, the clashes have resulted in the loss of over 160 lives, with several hundreds injured.

Manipur's population comprises Meiteis, who make up approximately 53 percent of the total, and they primarily reside in the Imphal Valley. On the other hand, the tribal communities, namely Nagas and Kukis, constitute a little over 40 percent of the population and are predominantly settled in the hill districts.