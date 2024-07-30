Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces Rs 5 Crore Aid For Wayanad Landslide Relief and Dispatches Rescue Teams

After devastating landslides struck Wayanad, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a financial aid of Rs 5 crore to the Kerala government on Tuesday. Additionally, two senior IAS officers from the Tamil Nadu cadre have been assigned to aid in rescue and relief operations.

CM Stalin spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by phone, offering assistance for the ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

IAS officers KK Sameeran and Johny Tom Varghese, the Ramanathapuram district collector, have been deputed to support Kerala's relief operations, as hundreds remain feared trapped in the landslide debris.

A rescue team comprising 20 firefighters led by a deputy director, a 20-member State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team, and a 10-member medical team has been dispatched to Wayanad.

Expressing his sorrow over the incident, Stalin took to X, stating, "Deeply pained to learn about the massive landslides in Wayanad and the consequent loss of priceless lives. Many people are still trapped. I am sure the ongoing rescue operations will save them all. The Tamil Nadu government is ready to provide any necessary support to Kerala in this crisis."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The landslide, caused by heavy rains, resulted in at least 89 deaths, with many still feared trapped under the debris.