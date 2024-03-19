  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Tamilnadu

Tamil Nadu Food Dept conducts checks across several eateries in state

Tamil Nadu Food Dept conducts checks across several eateries in state
x
Highlights

Tamil Nadu Food Department on Tuesday conducted raids at several eateries across the state.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Food Department on Tuesday conducted raids at several eateries across the state.

The raids come after the death of a 13-year-old girl in Namakkal district after eating Shawarma and the advancing summer.

Food and Safety officials told IANS that the Food Department conducted searches and raids in all districts of the state. The advancing summer would lead to food products like meat becoming stale and if the freezers in the hotels not working properly it would lead to meat becoming unusable.

A Food Department official told IANS that they seized chicken varieties, mutton varieties and gobi manchurian from some hotels and have sent their samples for quality checking.

Sundarapandyan, who owns a popular hotel in Aminjikarai, while speaking to IANS said: “We are not using any colouring agents that have not been given consent by the Food and Safety Department. The Department is regularly checking us now. We all must correct ourselves as we are dealing with food.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X