Tamil Nadu Forest And Wildlife Crime Control Bureau Has Received Directions By Government

On Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu Forest and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau has been given directions by the government.The Tamil Nadu Forest and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, with four zonal offices in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Ramanathapuram, was established by the state government.



It also formed a committee to prepare a draught policy on ecological restoration of forest regions plagued with invasive plant species in the State, according to another directive released on Monday.

According to the G.O., the Tamil Nadu Forest and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (TN FWCB) is responsible for developing and maintaining state-wide data on forest and wildlife offences, forest offenders, and planned wildlife smuggling incidents. In collaboration with other intelligence agencies, it would leverage essential information technology methods as well as forest and animal crime data.

It stated that in the current context, this will facilitate better adaptation to evolving crime and criminal activities. It is believed that over time, the Bureau will assemble a cadre of well-trained officers from several government offices to monitor illegal commerce effectively. Among the goals are improving investigation quality for better evidence appreciation and control of illegal wildlife trade, building informant networks among local communities living in close proximity to forest and wildlife habitats, and mapping poaching and illegal trade hotspots in the State for better action.In addition, the state administration formed a commission to establish a policy on ecological restoration of forest regions afflicted with invasive plant species. The panel would also identify, demarcate, and analyse the degree of invasive alien species infestations in Tamil Nadu's forest areas, as well as develop a Standard Operating Procedure for their removal, disposal, and eco-restoration.

The majority of exotic tree species, such as Wattle, Pine, and Eucalyptus, were introduced into Tamil Nadu's forest areas to meet industrial/commercial purposes.

However, had a negative impact on the area's ecosystem, particularly in terms of affecting hydrology, forest/grassland communities, and wildlife, and can lead to increased man-animal conflict. It added the invasion of these species was regarded as one of the major threats to biodiversity and indirectly the non-native species suppress native species by disrupting the food web in an ecosystem by restricting or replacing native food sources