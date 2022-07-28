Tamil Nadu Government Is Prepared To Execute Breakfast Programme For Students

Chief Minister M K Stalin declared on Wednesday that the Tamil Nadu government is prepared to execute the breakfast programme for students enrolled in public schools in Classes 1 to 5. An order has been signed by him for its implementation.



Speaking to pupils at the launch of a programme to raise awareness of students' mental and physical health, Stalin revealed that three of the five youngsters in the class with whom he spoke shortly before his presentation hadn't eaten anything in the morning.

According to the Chief Minister, skipping breakfast is never a good idea. The state government is prepared to introduce the breakfast programme in state-run schools for students in Classes 1 to 5, Mr. Stalin added, taking into mind that youngsters have to rush to their schools in the morning. He traced the beginning of the noon meal programme back to Sir Pitti Thiagarayar, the leader of the Justice Party (1852–1925), who attended a school run by the Chennai Corporation.

The project saw improvement under the administrations of leaders K Kamaraj, M Karunanidhi, and M G Ramachandran. The noon meal plan underwent adjustments and became the wholesome meal plan. As per the Chief Minister, during the current term of his party-led government, the meal programme for schoolchildren would go to the next level.

Mr. Stalin discussed the value of self-confidence in schoolchildren, which is what the awareness workshop's goal is. He emphasised the need of pupils' overall development for both their physical and emotional health. The Government Girls Higher Secondary School, a reputable state-run school in Ashok Nagar, hosted the awareness event under the direction of the Chief Minister.