Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Noted COVID-19 Instances Are Increasing Due To Groupings From Family And Social Activities

The rise in the quantity of new COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is due to groupings resulting from family and social gatherings, as well as a lack of compliance to the mask requirement and physical separation norms in crowded locations. The majority of instances has increased slightly during the last three days, according to the state. On Friday and Saturday, the amount exceeded 1,600, as daily count changes continued in certain areas.



According to Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, this was mostly owing to function-based groupings and an inability to follow the social norms that needed to be followed, which included masking and physical separation in crowded locations. Contact-tracing helps with numbers, but it's also effective for averting an exponential rise and regulating it as a regionalized grouping.

This would be the situation taking placein Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Thanjavur, and the delta districts, as well as Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts in the suburbs of Chennai. He added that zones 5, 7, 10, 12, and 13 in Chennai are among the places where new cases are increasing. Kodambakkam, the Alandur-Mugalivakkam belt, Royapuram, Ambattur, and Adyar are among them.

On Friday, the Health Secretary, in a statement to the Collectors and the Greater Chennai Corporation, emphasized the necessity to be vigilant because the number of cases in Tamil Nadu was on the rise. Worryingly, rather than the previous week's changes werebeing tied to a rise in the number of tests on weekdays, he found that this rise was owing to a progressive increase in positivity.

He further added that surveillance of people in crowded locations, ensuring COVID-19-appropriate behavior, and contact tracing in the event of group development became important until vaccination covered a large population. Vaccinating as many people as possible to develop immunity among those who haven't been exposed was also vital.