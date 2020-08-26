Tamil Nadu keeps its Corona count at 5,958, total cases close to 4-lakh mark

The coronavirus score for Tamil Nadu on Wednesday stood at 5,958, few cases more than the Tuesday tally. The capital city too retained the levels attained a day ago by clocking 1,290 cases, an increase of 20 cases from Tuesday. 118 people lost their lives to the virus attack on Wednesday as the total number stood at 6,839.

The overall score for the State stood at 3,97,261 and it showed no signs of abatement like its southern counterparts where the figures continue to keep the health professionals on the edge. As many as 3,38,060 have been cured at the same time in this period and the day's figure of cured cases stood at 5,606. 52,362 are still undergoing treatment at various government and private hospitals across the State.

The western parts of the state like Coimbatore clocked many cases after the capital city with the score touching 484 cases. Salem was the next with 451 cases. Earlier, the neighbouring districts of Chennai had seen a spurt in cases which seem to have reduced in the past few days. Kancheepuram district saw 329 cases while Chengalpattu tallied 294.