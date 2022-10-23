Tamil Nadu Marine Police Registers FIR Against Navy

An official said on Saturday that the Tamil Nadu Marine Police has filed a charge against Naval personnel in relation to a fisherman who was hurt after being fired at with "warning shots."

The official remarked that the marine police have filed a FIR in the Nagapattinam district against members of the Navy for offences include causing severe injury. According to reports, the employees are also accused of trying to murder someone.

On October 21, when the Navy fired "warning shots" in the middle of the ocean, a fisherma named asK Veeravelwas injured by bullets. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi's help to stop future incidents.Heis a native of the Mayiladuthurai district's Vanagiri hamlet, and he was one of ten fisherman who left for a fishing trip on the evening of October 15.

Furthermore, the Navy claims that after being repeatedly warned to stop, a suspicious boat was hit with warning rounds by a patrol ship. The event took place on the Palk Bay, close to the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line, and naval authorities demanded an investigation.