Tamil Nadu Minister Lifted By Fishermen In Ankle-Deep Water

During an official visit to a coastal village in Tiruvallur, Chennai, a Tamil Nadu minister came into focus. He was lifted by a fisherman in roughly ankle-deep water as he disembarked after a boat journey, apparently to keep his pricey, gleaming white sneakers and dhoti clean. The minister walked back onto the land as soon as he was carried back to the shore.

On Thursday, Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan visited Pazhaverkadu or Pulicat, accompanied by authorities, to check the fishing village.

The minister was in the area in response to reports that erosion was causing boats to be damaged as they approached the water body.





WATCH: #TamilNadu minister is carried by a fisherman, in barely ankle-deep water, ostensibly to keep his expensive, sparkling white sneakers and dhoti clean. pic.twitter.com/DKSOTeAtjn — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) July 8, 2021

The minister proceeded on a boat ride with the fishermen to get a tour of the area, but it turned out to be a disaster waiting to happen.



The boat, which was designed to hold far fewer people, ended up carrying more than 30 people. Some passengers were then transferred to another boat due to fears of capsizing or other adverse situations.

Many people on social media slammed the minister for his arrogance and dictatorial behavior. Several people wondered and questioned as well why he couldn't just fold his dhoti and take off his shoes instead of having another adult carry him.

Meanwhile, some recalled and cited the case of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Kamaraj, who waded through chest-deep water to reach a village and address locals.

The minister gave assurance to the demands of fishermen and discussed various troubles. He claimed that the DMK government will keep all of the commitments made to the fishing community in their manifesto. He also promised the inhabitants of Pulicat that he would see to it that a fishing harbor was built in their community.