Tamil Nadu Minister Says Mobile Phones Will Not Be Permitted In Schools

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the Tamil Nadu School Education Minister, advised students on Tuesday not to bring cellphones to class, saying that if they did, they would be seized.Despite the fact that mobile phones have become a common component in attending online classes for the past two years as a result of the pandemic, he claims there have been several diversions.

Mobile phones are not permitted to be brought to school by students. Mr Poyyamozhi stated that if the phones were brought, they would be confiscated and not returned to the students.

The Minister's warning comes just one day after primary and secondary schools reopened on Monday. He added that the educational curriculum should refresh the young minds.

According to him, the current step is in line with a statement he made in the State Assembly (in May) that pupils would not bring cellphones to class, and that a circular has previously been released to schools in this regard.

Mr Poyyamozhi said that after giving welfare help to the public that plans had been made for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and police personnel to attend special classes during the first few days, particularly for classes 11 and 12. The Minister stated that steps are being taken to upgrade infrastructure in order to improve the atmosphere in the temple of learning, as well as initiatives to attract more teachers.