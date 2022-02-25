Tamil Nadu Will Cover The Cost Of 5000 Students Stranded In Ukraine

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, declared on Friday that the state government would cover the costs of repatriating over 5000 students from the state who are currently stranded in war-torn Ukraine.



It should be remembered that over 5,000 Tamil Nadu students are pursuing professional degrees in Ukraine. As of Friday morning, 916 students were believed to have made contact with the Tamil Nadu government.

The announcement occurs a day after Chief Minister MK Stalin requested assistance from External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. On Thursday evening, Stalin requested assistance in returning the students from Ukraine as soon as possible, stating that the state government had been getting concern calls from the students' family members and parents.



Stalin went on to say that the state government has established a 24-hour support centre and designated a State Nodal Officer to coordinate with the Indian government, students' families, and the district administrations in Tamil Nadu.

Considering the large number of students from Tamil Nadu, it was also asked that a nodal officer be appointed to coordinate with the Tamil Nadu government.

Meanwhile, as Russia attacked Ukraine, various videos showed Indian students taking refuge in the basement of an educational facility in Kharkiv, Ukraine. The videos have been widely disseminated on social media. Around 500 Indian students are alleged to have taken refuge in the institution's basement.

So far, 137 civilians and military people have been murdered in Ukraine as a result of Russia's invasion, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.