Teachers Arrested in Tamil Nadu for Sexual Assault of 13-Year-Old Student
Highlights
Three teachers in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, were arrested for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. The teachers have been charged under the POCSO Act, and the authorities acted quickly after the parents' complaint.
A 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by three teachers at a government school in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, in a restroom on January 2.
The incident was reported a month later, on February 2, when the girl’s parents informed the headmaster. The three teachers have since been arrested and placed in 15-day police remand.
The District Education Officer suspended the teachers, and they were charged under the POCSO Act. The local authorities and the child helpline took quick action after the parents made a complaint.
