Teachers Demand Reopening Of Education Institute In All Districts

All District Institutes of Education Institutes and Training Centers must reopen, according to educationalists (DIET). They argue that elementary teacher training institutes are critical in light of the rising number of kids attending government schools.

On Monday, they presented a petition to School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Over 20 DIETs have closed their doors, and only 12 of them have been training students since 2018. Admissions to these institutes were reduced and claimed by the AIADMK government as a reason for their closure.

In comparison to colleges and private training schools, however, admissions were delayed by over three months.

As a result, children have been pushed away from DIETs. He also stated that there was a healthy rivalry to join DIETs until 2015. However, as a result of the delayed admissions, DIETs began postponing the issuance of transfer certificates and were unable to attract the brightest students as previously.

The professors contended that with several private institutions operating in many locations, it was illogical to close government-run institutions in the same areas.

Satish Kumar, an educationalist based in Pudukkottai and a DIET certified teacher, said DIETs ensure quality assurance among teachers, in response. Given the massive influx of children from private schools into government schools in the last two years, we need that now more than ever.

More government school teachers are needed in our state, particularly in elementary schools. There are only two teachers in many schools with over 100 pupils and 1-5 classrooms. For each class, at least one teacher is required. The number of openings is staggering.