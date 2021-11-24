The Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu Has Signed MOUs Worth Rs 35,000 Crore

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister signs MOUs for Rs 35,000 crore at the Investment Conclave 2021. On Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu government inked 59 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) totaling Rs 35,208 crore. According to sources, if the recommendations are implemented, they will result in the creation of over 77,000 employment.



The memorandums of understanding were inked at the state government's 'Investment Conclave 2021.' Chief Minister MK Stalin presided over the ceremony.According to Stalin, the investments will be spread among 22 districts, guaranteeing that young people have job possibilities in their local communities. The Tamil Nadu chief minister said that the state will soon attain a one-trillion-dollar GDP, citing the Centre's Industrial Park Rating System (IPRS), which has classified Tamil Nadu as the top state.

He signed deals with seven businesses in the aerospace and defence system manufacturing industries, offering investments totalling Rs 485 crore.Since the day he took office as chief minister, Stalin asserted, his government has experienced obstacles. The first difficulty, he claimed, was the Covid-19 pandemic, which was followed by torrential rain. Despite the difficulties, he noted, his government has done a good job of luring investments and ensuring prosperity.

Stalin also lay the groundwork for 13 projects worth Rs 13,413 crore, which will create 11,681 employment, at the occasion. He announced the start of ten commercial production projects for Rs 3,928 crore. In total, 92,420 people will be employed as a result of the 82 initiatives.Stalin also announced the introduction of the Tamil Nadu Fintech Policy-2021 and a single-window mobile application site for investors.

As per the sources, 10-million-square-foot fintech metropolis will be built in Chennai. A Tidel Park was established in Chennai during the tenure of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. In reference to the Tidel Park, Stalin stated that Neo Tidel parks will be established in second and third-tier cities in order to advance the IT sector.