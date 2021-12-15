The Integrated Bus Terminal Project In Panjappur Is Moving Forward

The city of Tiruchy has accelerated work on the Integrated Bus Terminus, with the civic body sending work orders to a private contractor to prepare a full project report (DPR). At the same time, the Corporation has begun clearing the selected site in Panjappur in preparation for the officials' visit.



An Integrated Bus Terminus to relieve congestion at the city's current central bus station has been a long-standing demand of local residents for decades. The construction of the terminus was announced by Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in the interim Budget presented by the new government, which was the first sign that the demand was finally being met.

The project has finally obtained off following weeks of planning and administrative steps, with officials beginning to prepare the DPR.

According to a senior Corporation executive, two companies expressed interest in preparing the report after the tender was issued, and one of them was judged to be eligible. The DPR covers all technical components of the planned structure, including technical drawings and design. We've told them they have 90 days to do it.

The Corporation began excavating the shortlisted site with excavators in order to avoid wasting time. It should be mentioned that officials conducted a soil test a few weeks ago, with satisfactory results.

As per the reports, the government has already found money for around Rs 350 crore of the Rs 420 crore required for the first phase of IBT development. The development of the terminus is said to be the Tiruchy Corporation's single major undertaking.

About 80% of the finances for Phase 1 of the project have been secured, which involves the construction of a bus terminal and wholesale market, amid other things.A civic body source stated that a government Order with the sanctioned monies will be released shortly, confirming the shortlisted site. "Once the DPR is completed, a construction tender will be issued, and a ground-breaking ceremony will be held as soon as possible, with Chief Minister MK Stalin in attendance.