The Order At Meenakshi Temple Has Been Lifted Allowing Unvaccinated Worshipers To Enter

On Sunday, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department revoked an order requiring two doses of COVID-19 vaccine for worshippers and visitors to Madurai's Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple and Rameswaram's Sri Ramanathaswamy temple.

It comes just one day after it was issued. S Kumaradurai, Joint Commissioner of HR&CE department in Madurai said that the announcement made earlier on letting only fully-vaccinated devotees within the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple from December 13 onwards has now been revoked due to administrative considerations. Devotees will be permitted to enter the shrine as is customary.

Kumaradurai explained The injunction issued by the administrators of the Meenakshi Amman temple was revoked because no comparable order had been issued to any other temple in Tamil Nadu.

On Saturday, the Joint Commissioner of the HR&CE Department, Chelladurai, said that beginning Monday (December 13), visitors to the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple must show evidence of having received both doses of the vaccines, citing a Madurai district administration advisory on the preventative measures of a third wave. Those who do not have proof of immunisation will not be allowed into the temple.

Similarly, municipal officials at Rameswaram had up large hoardings at strategic sites, asking visitors and worshippers to get inoculated. An official had stated that only those who have received the vaccine dosages will be permitted admission into the Sri Ramanathaswamy temple. Vaccine vials had also been kept on hand by the Health Department, and patients were given doses on the spot.

Mandates at both temples, though were revoked on Sunday. P.K. Sekarbabu, HR&CE Minister, said the Department has already taken necessary COVID-19 safety precautions at the temples when approached. He stated that the guidelines for preventing the spread of the infection are being followed.

As a result, it was decided that a vaccine requirement for entering temple grounds was unnecessary at this time. Around 50,000 individuals visit the coastline Rameswaram on a regular basis. Every day, the Meenakshi temple draws between 30,000 and 45,000 pilgrims from diverse locations.

Meanwhile, people were previously required to get immunised by the Tamil Nadu government, especially if they walked around in public locations.