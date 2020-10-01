Tamil Nadu corona cases begin to climb again, no relief in sight

Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: With 5,688 cases reported on Thursday and the guidelines announced for Unlock 5.0, Tamil Nadu seems to be entering a worrisome phase again. The Coronavirus case count seems to be climbing and there seems to be no fall in the tally in two major districts of the State – Chennai and Coimbatore, under a continuous watch for more than a month.

1,289 cases were registered in the capital city and the western part of TN, comprising Coimbatore stood at the second slot with 550 cases. The cases crossed the 6-lakh mark with the actual figure reading 6,03,290 cases. The death score stood at 66 which was a relief for sure. 46,369 people were reported to be undergoing treatment.

Close to 75 lakh people have been tested till date with the figure reading 74,41,697 in all. The tests have been held comprising 121 private centres and 66 government centres making it 187 centres in all.