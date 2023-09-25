Live
Just In
TN govt dept initiates cleaning drive of temple tanks
Ahead of the North East monsoon, the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Department has initiated a cleaning drive of temple tanks across the state.
The initiative will cover 2,359 tanks belonging to 1,586 temples.
A senior Department official told IANS: “HR&CE minister, Thiru P.K. Sekar Babu HAD recently held a meeting and directed us to conduct the cleaning drive of all water tanks belonging to the temples and to ensure that this is done before the commencement of monsoon in the state.”
He also said that the Department has instructed officials to be certain that there are no blocks in channels leading to tanks and to make sure that water has an unobstructed block to the temple tank.
The cleaning staff has also been directed that the storm water drains leading to the temple tanks must also be cleaned and that no sewage is mixed in the water.
The Department officials have also called upon the local body authorities to clean up roads and other premises near the temple tanks.
The Department, according to the official, is also in the process of restoring 122 tanks at a cost of Rs 78.44 crore to restore ground water levels.