TN health minister Ma Subramanian convenes meeting of health department officials

Chennai: With Covid-19 cases on the rise in Tamil Nadu, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday convened a meeting senior of health department officials here.

State health secretary Dr. J. Radhakrishnan and other senior officials of the health department will be participating in the meeting.



Ma Subramanian while speaking to IANS said: "There is a hike in the number of fresh



Covid-19 cases and the meeting will lead to fresh curbs to tackle the surge. Caution is necessary and people must adhere to Covid -19 standard protocol wearing masks, effecting social distancing and use of sanitisers and washing of hands other than taking both the doses of vaccine."

The state has already arranged more than 1.25 lakh beds across the state with the Oxygen beds also in place.



Of the 6,983 fresh cases of Covid -19 reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, nearly 75 per cent are from Chennai and adjoining districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur.



While Chennai reported 3,759 cases, Chengalpattu has 816 fresh cases, Tiruvallur (444) and Kancheepuram (185).



State health secretary J. Radhakrishnan while speaking to mediapersons said: "There is a cascading effect of the infection into the adjacent districts of Chennai and efforts are on to curb the spread."



Coimbatore with 309 cases and Vellore with 223 cases reported the next highest number of cases after Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur.