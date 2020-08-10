Upward climb of corona cases continue in TN, Chennai

The dreaded pandemic continued to torment Tamil Nadu as the day's Coronavirus cases touched close to 6,000, with the actual number touching 5,914.

The total number comfortably crossed the 3-lakh mark with 3,02,815 reported cases and the capital city having a share of 1,10,121 in it. The cases on Monday in Chennai touched 976.

Over 5,041 people have died under the impact of the pandemic so far with 114 cases registered on Monday. 6,037 cases have been treated and sent home too during this period. 67,153 cases were taken up for testing, a new record for a single day once again in Tamil Nadu.