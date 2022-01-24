Weddings Are Upheld Before The Closed Tamil Nadu Temple Due To Covid Restrictions

Priests performed weddings on the streets in front of a prominent temple in Cuddalore district, while places of worship remained closed due to COVID-related restrictions, and Tamil Nadu declared a lockdown on Sunday to combat virus transmission.On Sunday, an auspicious 'Muhurtha naal' in the Tamil month of 'Thai,' multiple marriages were solemnised on roads facing the Tiruvanthipuram Sri Devanathaswamy Temple in the northern coastal region of Cuddalore area within and surrounding the temple premises.



Performing weddings in this shrine dedicated to Lord Vishnu is also considered auspicious by the locals. On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of each week, the temple, like all other places of worship, are closed due to COVID norms

Marriages, deaths, medical situations, and critical services all allowed for relaxation during the day. Authorities permitted autos and cab services to help railway and plane passengers get to their respective locations. The 'Sunday lockdown,' though with some exceptions, had seen desolate markets, roads, and highways, with police and local authorities upholding the restrictions throughout the state.

Ma Subramanian, the state's health minister, said the lockdown on Sundays will be lifted off while the number of cases of the virus drops significantly. Moreover, new cases are decreasing in Tamil Nadu, with the number of cases in Chennai dropping to around 6,000 from 9,000 recently. He said p eople were following the rules, as evidenced by the deserted roads on Sunday lockdown today. The'shutdown success,' indicated people's support for Chief Minister M K Stalin's efforts to combat the third wave.