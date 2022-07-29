WhatsApp Booking Is Available For Tamil Nadu Cab Services'

A startup situated in Tamil Nadu, an aggregator called Oor Cabs is launching a new method of cab booking that it claims would increase driver income and help clients receive more for their money.



Oor Cabs, a new company based in Coimbatore, will start offering vehicle services today and cab services in three months. In a first of its sort, the promoters claim that clients may make bookings via WhatsApp and receive a choice of three vehicles and a range of tariffs for each appointment.



According to the company, its partner drivers are given a tariff range instead of being forced to accept a fixed rate, and they are free to choose a price that falls within the range, either on the low or high end. Customers must give the driver their cash directly.

The aggregator would no longer charge any commission to drivers, which is a huge move. According to Mr. Maria Antony Issac, founder of Oor Cabs, this way, the revenue of drivers will increase by at least thirty percent if they switch to us from Ola or Uber. In addition, he said that their method protects clients from unscrupulous pricing and ensures minimal profit and appropriate compensation for drivers.

In Coimbatore, over 200 autos have already registered. The fleet of the city is 12,000 vehicles. Mr Issac stated that after they debut, they anticipate 500 people joining, followed by 4,000 people in two months. Verification is a lengthy process. They bring them in if they produce all of their paperwork.

Customers pay a cost for each trip taken by Oor Cabs, which ranges from a minimum of nine rupees to a maximum of ten percent. Additionally, the startup offers a wide range of driver welfare programmes.

As per the corporation, each driver will be protected by a 10-lakh-rupee life insurance policy against accidents. Food would be subsidised at a canteen. There would also be a store with reasonably priced groceries and a canteen for food supplies. Drivers would be qualified for earned leave as well. Before expanding to Chennai, the company intends to gradually spread to smaller cities where haggling is the standard. The start-up, which is self-funded, has raised 1.5 crore from friends and family.