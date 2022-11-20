Woman From Tamil Nadu Found In Idukki 40 Years After She Disappeared

A Thanjavur woman in her 80s who abandoned her home 40 years ago was found at an old age facility run by the Thodupuzha municipality. On Saturday, the woman's relatives arrived at the nursing facility and recognised her.

To contact Mariamma's family, a native of Kumbakonam in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, social justice department coordinators got in touch with the local police. Mariamma was born and raised in Thanjavur.

An official of the shelter home stated Mariamma was transported from Karimannoor near Thodupuzha to the local body's old-age home three years ago. She was quite frail and frail when she was discovered. After arriving at the retirement community in Muthalakodam, she has significantly recovered.

The representative claimed that they contacted Thanjavur police, but that they received no answer. But on Saturday, Mariamma's two sons and a daughter finally made it to the nursing home after much effort, and she was able to recognise them. According to the staff at the shelter home, Mariamma returned to Thanjavur to finish the necessary paperwork with the police following an emotional reunion with her sons, daughter, and granddaughter.

According to Thodupuzha DSP Madhu Babu, Mariamma may have fled the house following a dispute with her family. She traversed the street looking for alms before arriving at the nursing home.

The DSP said that the family isn't quite ready to share much about the circumstances surrounding her decision to leave the house 40 years ago. The woman was given to her kids after being verified. Out of her five children, only a daughter and two sons are still alive today.